Qatar, Slovenia Sign Deal On Entry Visas

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani yesterday met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia H E Tanja Fajon, who is visiting the country. The two sides discussed cooperation and ways to develop them, in addition to several regional and international issues of mutual interest. After the meeting, an agreement was signed between the two countries, in regard to exempting holders of diplomatic and special passports from entry visas. Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs signed the agreement, while on the Slovenian side, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia signed the agreement.