US intends on providing arms to Israel worth one billion dollars

(MENAFN) Recent reports sourced from The Wall Street Journal reveal that the Biden administration has communicated to Congress its intention to provide Israel with a substantial military aid package worth billions of dollars. According to insiders familiar with the matter, this proposed allocation includes a diverse array of military equipment ranging from tank ammunition to tactical vehicles and mortars.



This announcement comes in the wake of prior statements from the White House regarding its stance on Israel's security assistance. Earlier indications from President Biden's administration suggested a firm commitment to veto any legislative efforts aimed at altering Israel's security aid arrangements, should they pass through Congress. Nevertheless, amidst these assertions, assurances were extended, reaffirming the United States' unwavering dedication to ensuring Israel's continual access to the necessary resources for safeguarding its defense interests.



The unveiling of this considerable military aid package serves to underscore the enduring alliance shared between the United States and Israel. Against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Washington's decision to bolster Israel's defensive capabilities reaffirms its commitment to standing by its longstanding ally. With regional complexities and security challenges prevailing, the provision of advanced weaponry signifies the Biden administration's steadfast support for Israel's sovereignty and security within the region.

MENAFN15052024000045015687ID1108214716