Kareena Kapoor Is In Awe Of Meryl Streep, Says ‘There Is No One Like You’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post about Hollywood icon Meryl Streep and said that there is no one like her.

Kareena took to her Instagram story, where she shared a post about Streep at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. In the image, the icon is seen wearing a white pantsuit featuring high-waisted trousers and a blue-and-white striped shirt underneath her blazer.

“O Meryl there is absolutely no one like you,” Kareena wrote.

The actor received the honorary Palme d'Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. According to variety, Streep was greeted by a thunderous two-minute standing ovation.

The Oscar-winning actress was so overcome with emotion that she first pretended to walk off the stage, but eventually began to dance to the applause.

Streep had thanked Cannes in her speech for welcoming her back after over three decades, with her last appearance being for 1989's 'Evil Angels'.