Qatar Attends Arab League Council Meeting In Manama

Manama: The State of Qatar participated in the foreign ministers' preparatory meeting for the Council of the Arab League at the summit level in its 33rd regular session, which is being hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain. The State of Qatar's delegation in the meeting was headed by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.
