Biomednewsbreaks - Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) Announces Participation In FDA Event Exploring Emerging Therapeutic Interest In Ketamine

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Silo Pharma (NASDAQ: SILO) , a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel formulations and drug delivery systems for traditional therapeutics and psychedelic treatments, today announced its planned attendance at a hybrid public meeting on June 27, 2024. The meeting will be hosted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in partnership with the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA. The virtual and in-person event, titled“Understanding Current Use of Ketamine for Emerging Areas of Therapeutic Interest,” will explore the landscape and increasing public interest in ketamine as a treatment for conditions such as depression and chronic pain. Silo's scientific advisor and CEO Eric Weisblum will attend the scheduled discussions and engage with speakers and attendees including clinicians, academic researchers, patients and patient advocates, professional organizations, and federal partners.

About Silo Pharma Inc.

Silo Pharma is a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions and central nervous system (“CNS”) diseases. Silo focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in novel formulations and drug delivery systems. The company's lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorders. SP-26 is a time-release ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Silo's two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (“MS”). Silo's research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with Columbia University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore. For more information about the company, visit .

