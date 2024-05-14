IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Keep Playoff Dreams Alive With Victory Over Lucknow Super Giants

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Delhi Capitals have managed to stay in the IPL 2024 fray, securing a crucial victory against the Lucknow Super Giants by a margin of 19 runs on home turf. Now, their fate hangs in the balance as they rely on other match outcomes to potentially secure a spot in the playoffs. Despite a tense encounter, the hosts maintained their composure, overcoming Arshad Khan's impressive batting performance to clinch victory in their final league match. Notably, this result also ensures the qualification of the Rajasthan Royals for the playoffs.

In pursuit of a daunting target of 209 runs, the Lucknow Super Giants stumbled from the outset. Skipper KL Rahul departed early, managing just five runs in the very first over. Despite some early boundaries from Quinton de Kock, the wickets continued to tumble, with Ishant Sharma claiming crucial scalps. Nicholas Pooran emerged as a beacon of resistance for the Super Giants, smashing a rapid fifty off just 20 balls, but lacked substantial support from his teammates. Mukesh Kumar eventually dismissed Pooran for a commendable 61 off 27 deliveries, yet Arshad Khan's valiant effort to salvage the innings fell short as the Super Giants concluded their innings at 189/9, falling 19 runs shy of the target. Ishant Sharma's impressive bowling figures of 3/34 played a pivotal role in the Capitals' successful defence.

Earlier, the Delhi Capitals were put into bat, facing an early setback with the dismissal of Jake Fraser-McGurk for a duck. However, Abishek Porel and Shai Hope steadied the ship, capitalising on the powerplay to accumulate runs swiftly. Porel's aggressive half-century off just 21 balls set the tone for the innings, while contributions from Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs propelled the Capitals to a formidable total of 208/4. Despite a late resurgence from the Super Giants' bowlers, Stubbs' unbeaten 57 off 22 balls ensured a strong finish for the Capitals.

In the end, the Lucknow Super Giants' faltering top order proved costly, as they fell short of the target set by the Delhi Capitals. With this crucial victory, the Capitals keep their playoff hopes alive, while the Super Giants must secure a win in their final league match against the Mumbai Indians to remain in contention for a top-four finish.

Also Read:

AB de Villiers clarifies controversial remarks regarding Hardik Pandya's captaincy amid growing scrutiny