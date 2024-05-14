Injury Toll In Russian Attack On Kharkiv Rises To 17

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in a Russian attack on a residential building in Kharkiv on May 14 has increased to 17.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The number of those injured is 17. Among them is a 12-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl. They are in a fair condition. [Those injured also include] 10 women and 5 men. The oldest man is 87 years old," the post reads.

Syniehubov added that one civilian was in a serious condition, 11 people suffered moderate injuries and 5 were in a fair condition.

The Russians earlier launched several strikes on Kharkiv, including residential buildings in the center, likely using guided aerial bombs.