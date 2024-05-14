               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Injury Toll In Russian Attack On Kharkiv Rises To 17


5/14/2024 3:13:31 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in a Russian attack on a residential building in Kharkiv on May 14 has increased to 17.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The number of those injured is 17. Among them is a 12-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl. They are in a fair condition. [Those injured also include] 10 women and 5 men. The oldest man is 87 years old," the post reads.

Read also: Zelensky to Blinken: Ukraine needs two Patriot systems to protect Kharkiv region

Syniehubov added that one civilian was in a serious condition, 11 people suffered moderate injuries and 5 were in a fair condition.

The Russians earlier launched several strikes on Kharkiv, including residential buildings in the center, likely using guided aerial bombs.

MENAFN14052024000193011044ID1108212826


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search