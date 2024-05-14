DS Group Enters Limca Book Of Records With 'Pulse Of The Sky Campaign'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 14, 2024: The Confectionery Division of Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a coveted spot in the prestigious 'Limca Book of Records 2024' for its groundbreaking 'Pulse of the Sky Campaign.' In collaboration with MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions, the campaign soared to new heights by flying a stunning train of 1150 kites on a single line, setting a new record in kite flying.



Pass Pass Pulse, a candy brand from DS Group, set a record for the most kites flown on a single line during India's Uttarayan festival in January 2023. The impressive feat of 1150 kites took place against the scenic backdrop of the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, with a line stretching 1.2 kms and involving 10 enthusiastic participants. This colourful spectacle aimed to capture the essence of the festival - hope, love, and unity.



Commenting on this remarkable achievement, Mr Jyotiroop Barua, Business Head, Confectionery, DS Group said, "It's an honour to be included in the Limca Book of Records for the 'Pulse of the Sky Campaign.â€TM This recognition reflects our commitment to being a global conglomerate that's driven by innovation and quality and inspires us to raise the industry benchmark with each campaign."



With the #PulseOfTheSky campaign, Pass Pulse aimed to inspire a billion hearts to soar higher and embrace the spirit of endless possibilities. This campaign continues Pass Pass Pulse's journey of captivating audiences with its irresistible tanginess and unwavering dedication to excellence over the last 6 years.



Mr Ashish Bhargav, GM Marketing, Confectionery, DS Group expressed his excitement by saying, "Pass Pass Pulse has been a category leader and always set benchmarks in the industry. We are immensely proud to be featured in the Limca Book of Records for the 'Pulse of the Sky Campaign.' This award honours our dedication to creating innovative, joyful experiences for everyone. It reflects our ethos of pushing boundaries and inspiring people to dream bigger."



About DS Group



The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a Multi-Business Corporation and one of the leading FMCG conglomerates with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, Lâ€TMOpera, Le Marche, UnCafe, Birthright, Laderach, LuvIt, Chingles, The Manu Maharani, and Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

