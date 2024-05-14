FM Denounces Israeli Remarks Seeking To 'Shift-Blame' For Closure Of Rafah Crossing Onto Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry vehemently denounced remarks by his Israeli counterpart demanding the reopening of the Rafah Crossing under Israeli control and placing the onus on Egypt to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Shoukry asserted Egypt's firm rejection of the“twisting facts” policy and evading responsibility practised by the Israeli side. He emphasized that Israel bears sole responsibility for the humanitarian catastrophe currently faced by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.



Israel's Foreign Affairs Minister said on Tuesday Egypt must be 'persuaded' to reopen the Rafah border crossing with Gaza to“allow the continued delivery of international humanitarian aid.”

Israel Katz said in a statement,“the key to preventing a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip is now in the hands of our Egyptian friends”, adding foreign critics blaming Israel for the humanitarian situation in the strip are misguided.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister strongly criticized Israel's control over the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, its military operations surrounding the crossing, and the resulting endangerment of the lives of relief workers and truck drivers, which is the primary reason for the inability to deliver aid through the crossing.

He demanded that Israel uphold its legal obligations as an occupation force

allowing

aid to enter through other land crossings under its control to the besieged Gaza

Strip

“This crisis is a direct result of Israel's indiscriminate attacks against Palestinians for over seven months, claiming the lives of over 35,000 civilians, mostly women and children.”

Last week

the

Israeli troops took“operational control” of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

Rafah has been a

key

entry point for aid and the only exit for people able to flee since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in October.