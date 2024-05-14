MHA Warns Against Blackmail, 'Digital Arrest' By Cybercriminals Posing As Law Enforcement Officials

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday warned citizens about extortion and 'Digital Arrest' by cyber fraudsters impersonating officials from the State/Union Territory Police, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and other law enforcement agencies.

According to the MHA, a substantial number of complaints have been recorded through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). Across the country, multiple victims have lost substantial sums of money to scammers. According to the MHA, this is an organised online economic crime that is being carried out by cross-border crime syndicates.

Fraudsters generally phone a potential victim "informing" them that they have shipped or are the intended receiver of a shipment containing illicit products, narcotics, bogus passports, or any other contraband item. They may even pretend that a close relative of the victims has been charged with a crime or an accident and is in their custody.

The "case" is then compromised by making a demand for money. In certain cases, naïve victims are forced to undergo "Digital Arrest" and stay visually exposed to the fraudsters via Skype or other video conferencing platforms until their demands are satisfied.

Fraudsters are known to employ studios that resemble police stations and government buildings, as well as uniforms, to seem authentic. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which reports to the Ministry of Home Affairs, organises actions aimed at combatting cybercrime in the country.

The MHA is collaborating with other Ministries and their agencies, the RBI, and other organisations to combat these scams. I4C also provides insights and technical assistance to state and union territory police administrations in identifying and investigating cases.

The MHA has asked individuals to remain vigilant and raise awareness about these sorts of scams. Citizens who get such calls should immediately report the incidence to the cybercrime hotline at 1930 or for assistance, according to the MHA.