Alphabet To Focus On A.I. At Developer's Conference Technology giant Alphabet (GOOG / GOOGL) is widely expected to focus on its newest artificial intelligence (A.I.) innovations as it hosts its annual developer conference.This year's I/O developer event kicks off a day after rival OpenAI unveiled a new A.I. model that can work with sound and images in addition to text.Analysts say the new OpenAI model ratchets up the pressure on Alphabet to show developers and industry professionals how it will expand its leadership in the A.I. space.Specifically, Alphabet is expected to showcase how it is integrating A.I. into online search through Google, which is used by billions of people around the world each day.Alphabet executives are also expected to launch a new version of the Android operating system and update the company's most advanced A.I. technology called“Gemini.”Ahead of the developer conference, Alphabet released a video demonstrating a new A.I. model that can draw conclusions from a camera's live feed.The software looked to have similar capabilities to OpenAI's latest AI model called“GPT-4o.”OpenAI's GPT-4o model enables the ChatGPT chatbot to hold realistic voice conversations with humans, a development that analysts say is the next step in the evolution of A.I.Alphabet's developer conference is being held at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. A live stream of the event is available online.The Class A stock of Alphabet has risen 45% over the last year and currently trades at $169.14 U.S. per share.

