Ooredoo To Land World's Largest Subsea Cable System In Oman

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Oman, an Ooredoo Group company, has signed an agreement for the landing of the 2Africa Cable System in Barka and Salalah. This agreement marks the most extensive subsea cable system landing in the Sultanate of Oman to date.

The 2Africa Cable System, spanning 45,000km, will be the largest subsea cable system in the world. Upon completion, it will impact over 3 billion people in 33 countries on three continents, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The 2Africa consortium consists of Bayobab, center3, China Mobile International, Meta, Orange, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone Group, and WIOCC, while Alcatel Submarine Networks is handling the manufacturing and installation of the cable.

Bassam Yousef Al Ibrahim, CEO of Ooredoo Oman, emphasized the significance of the landing agreements for 2Africa, saying: "After previously landing SMW-5 and TGN Gulf in Oman, landing the 2Africa cable represents a further step in our vision to be the neutral partner of choice for landing submarine cable systems and supporting Ooredoo to become a truly global connectivity player in the coming years. Extending our reach regionally and internationally is a key focus for Ooredoo and a central goal of our strategy."

The selected gateways for these landings are Salalah, emerging as a major new submarine cable landing hub in the southern part of Oman, and Barka, situated in Muscat, the capital city. Ooredoo Oman will undertake the development of a completely new build landing infrastructure for both Barka and Salalah, with a commitment to its maintenance in the coming decades. This new infrastructure will be entirely different from any other submarine cable system currently landing in Oman, ensuring robust connectivity and access for all operators in the country.

Najib Khan, Group Chief Business Services Officer, Ooredoo, said: "Navigating the complex web of global connectivity demands innovative solutions. The landing of the 2Africa Cable System in Oman not only strengthens our commitment to providing robust connectivity but also positions Ooredoo as a leading player in the global telecommunications landscape, ready to meet the evolving needs of our customers."