Iraq increases gold reserves in February 2024, signs commitment to diversification strategy

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Iraq's gold reserves experienced a notable uptick in February 2024, according to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The data revealed that Iraq expanded its holdings of the precious metal by 3,079 tons during the month, elevating the total reserves to 145,661 tons. This substantial increase underscores Iraq's ongoing strategy to diversify its foreign reserves and bolster long-term financial and monetary stability.



Gold, renowned as a traditional safe haven asset, has garnered increased attention from investors, particularly amid periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty. Iraq's decision to augment its gold reserves aligns with this trend and reflects its proactive approach to mitigating potential risks and safeguarding its financial assets.



The timing of Iraq's move coincides with a global surge in gold prices, with the precious metal reaching historic highs last month, surpassing USD2,400 per ounce. Several converging factors, including heightened geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, have contributed to the record levels of gold. Against this backdrop, gold emerges as a reliable hedge against market volatility and unpredictable economic conditions.



Iraq's stature in the Arab region as a holder of substantial gold reserves places it among the top countries in terms of gold ownership, trailing only the likes of Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and Morocco. This strategic decision to bolster gold reserves not only underscores Iraq's commitment to prudent financial management but also reinforces its position within the regional economic landscape.



Overall, the increase in Iraq's gold reserves serves as a positive indicator of the country's economic health and resilience. By diversifying its assets and embracing gold as a store of value, Iraq positions itself to navigate potential challenges and capitalize on opportunities in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

