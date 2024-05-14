PM Lays Foundation Stone For Zarqa Industrial Estate Project

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, May 14 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh laid the foundation stone for the Zarqa Industrial Estate project, on the same day His Majesty King Abdullah II is visiting Zarqa, marking the silver jubilee of His Majesty's accession to the throne.In his address, the Prime Minister underscored the economic and investment significance of the project, emphasizing its role in fostering industrial growth and attracting investment. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the project timeline and actively engaging with investors for effective marketing.During the briefing by Chairman of the Jordan Industrial Estates Company (JIEC), Louay Sahwil, Khasawneh gained insights into the project's phased development. Notably, the completion rate for the initial phase stands at approximately 40 percent.Sahwil highlighted the employment opportunities the project is set to generate, estimating 8,500 jobs upon completion of the first phase, with a projected increase to 21,000 jobs by the project's culmination in 2030.Situated 30 kilometers east of Zarqa towards Azraq, the Zarqa Industrial Estate project, funded by the JIEC, spans a vast area of 2,500 dunams. It stands out as the Kingdom's largest industrial city and pioneers green building practices, relying on clean energy for operations.The first phase of the project, with an estimated cost of JD21.5 million, is slated for completion by mid-2025. A 750-meter service road, linked to the international road, facilitates access to the estate.The initial phase encompasses excavation and filling works, infrastructure development including water, sewage, electricity, and communications networks, as well as administrative buildings and other necessary construction.The strategic location of Zarqa Industrial Estate along the international road connecting Jordan with Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Syria, coupled with its proximity to the Zarqa Free Zone, underscores its pivotal role in the region's industrial landscape.Witnessing the foundation stone laying ceremony were Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Youssef Shamali, Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf, Zarqa Governor Hassan Al-Jbour, JIEC Director General Omar Jwaid, and Mayor of Al-Hallabat Khalaf Al-Othman.