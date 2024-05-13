Serbia Reaffirms Support For Ukraine's Territorial Integrity - Prime Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Serbia recognizes the inviolability of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and is ready for a friendly dialogue.

That's according to Prime Minister Milos Vucevic , Reuters writes.

“Serbia is committed to respecting international law and the territorial integrity of United Nations member states, including Ukraine (...) We are open to friendly discussions on all issues and at all levels,” Vucevic said in a statement.

At the same time, he stopped short of committing to align with international sanctions against Russia.

Kuleba, foreign minister discuss both countries' EU integration

It should be recalled that after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Serbia agreed to accept displaced Ukrainians, send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and promise help in post-war reconstruction. Belgrade has not recognized Russia's illegal occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba is in Belgrade as part of Serbia visit by First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Kuleba discussed with his Serbian counterpart Marko Djuric ways of developing bilateral cooperation and integration of both countries into the EU.

