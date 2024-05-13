Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 35,091: Health Authorities

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, May 14 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 35,091, health authorities in the Palestinian enclave said, in a press statement yesterday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli Zionist army killed 57 Palestinians and wounded 82 others, bringing the total death toll to 35,091, and injuries to 78,827, since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out last Oct, it said.

The statement noted that some victims remained under the rubble, amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews.– NNN-WAFA