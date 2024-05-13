People Reaffirmed Faith In Democracy: LG

In a post on X, the LG said he hoped to see a historic turnout in the next two phases of the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency recorded a voter turnout of 36 per cent till 5 pm, the second highest since 1989. The final figure of the voter turnout is awaited.

“Today, people came out in large numbers to cast their votes in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency and reaffirmed their faith in democracy and the Constitution. I commend the hard work by all the stakeholders for free, fair, peaceful and smooth conduct of the polling,” Sinha said.

“I truly appreciate the enthusiasm of electors and hopeful (hope) to see historic turnout in the next two phases (in Baramulla and Anantnag parliamentary constituencies on May 20 and 25, respectively). I appeal to all to vote without fear and vote with responsibility and pride,” he said.

