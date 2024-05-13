Five Wounded As Russians Attack Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched artillery and air strikes on Vovchansk on May 13, wounding four men and a woman.

The press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On May 13, the Russian military continued to launch artillery strikes and drop aerial bombs on the city of Vovchansk. Five people have been injured so far, including four civilian men and one 54-year-old woman," the report said.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all measures to document war crimes committed by members of the Russian Armed Forces. A pre-trial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Seven civilians were injured in Vovchansk on May 12.