Kuwait Amir, Oman Sultan Hold Official Talks

KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held an official session of talks Monday with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq at Bayan Palace.

During the talks, the deep-rooted ties between the two countries were touched on as well as boosting bilateral relations in various fields, said Minister of State for Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

The talks also dealt with ways of expanding frameworks to support and enhance the progress of the GCC, the most prominent issues of common interest, and the discussions of some matters in light of the latest events regionally and globally.

The talks were attended by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah and top officials from both countries. (pick up previous)

