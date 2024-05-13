BMW Model Recalled

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in co-operation with Alfardan Automobiles, has announced the recall of BMW R 1300 GS, 2024 model, as the top-case may not be securely locked and may fall off while driving.

The MoCI said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The MoCI said it will co-ordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The MoCI urged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department, which processes complaints, inquires and suggestions through the following channels: Call Centre: 16001, e-mail: [email protected] , X (formerly Twitter) - @MOCIQATAR, Instagram - MOCIQATAR. The MoCI mobile application, MOCI_QATAR, is available on iPhone and Android devices

