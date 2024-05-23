Benefits Of Right To Education Act Not Realised In Post-Abrogation J&K

In the past, I have extensively written about different progressive central laws and their benefits, especially the Forest Rights Act, Right to Fair Compensation Act (LARR-2013), Right to Information Act-RTI , Consumer Protection Act, National Food Security Act -NFSA etc. These

laws are not implemented on the ground.

With an aim to do advocacy on making these laws operational, I along with a civil society delegation

brought this matter into the notice of Union Home Minister

Mr Amit Shah

in November 2022 when he had visited Srinagar.

I was accompanying

the

delegation led by Mr Khurshid Ahmad Ganai former IAS officer and some other prominent persons

including some educationists and senior medical doctors. We

had a detailed meeting with

Home Minister



and I was the spokesperson of that group.

I spoke in detail about different central laws extended to J&K and their benefits not reaching to people the interaction I spoke about the Forest Rights Act 2006 , SC ST Atrocities Act 1989 , Right to Fair Compensation Act

(LARR Act 2013), Right to Information Act (RTI) 2005 and Right to Education Act (RTE) 2009.

The Union Home Minister

had appreciated our delegation as we specifically discussed

the importance of these laws and in-fact he assured us that these laws should be implemented in letter and spirit.



The Lt Governor

Mr

Manoj Sinha, Union Minister

of State in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh were accompanying the Home Minister

. The then

Chief Secretary

Dr A K Mehta

and other senior officers of the administration were also present in the meeting. During the meeting, the Union

Home Minister

clear cut gave directions to the administration that all the provisions of the central

laws should be implemented.

This boosted our morale and we were hopeful that there would be a followup from the Govt especially the Chief Secretary or Secretary GAD or Law Department would hold another round of meeting with us.



Meeting with LG Manoj Sinha

Infact, before our meeting with the Home Minister

in November 2022, I along with some senior members of J&K RTI Movement had once met with Lt Governor Mr Manoj Sinha

in January 2022 at Raj Bhavan, Srinagar. We had raised issues related to e-governance and non-updation of Govt websites.

In addition, we also discussed bringing

Chopan

shepherds of Jammu & Kashmir

under the ST category. The LG gave us a patient hearing and within a few days a

circular was issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on 29.1.2021.



Vide Government order No: 148-JK (GAD) of 2021 dated: 13.02.2021 the Government accorded a sanction for constitution

of a three member committee headed by the Secretary to Government Information Technology (IT) Department. State Informatics Officer (SIO) of National Informatics Centre (NIC) J&K and a representative from J&K e-Governance agency to be nominated by Secretary IT Department are the two other members of the committee. The aim of constituting the committee is to continuously supervise the updating of official websites of Govt departments and districts in J&K. The impact of that meeting was great and dozens of Govt departments created their official twitter handles ( now called X) so that aggrieved could tag their grievances to the Govt officials



RTE Act not enforced on ground

As explained above, the

Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act which is commonly known as the

Right to Education Act (RTE) is an Act of the Parliament of India enacted on 4 August 2009. This law describes the modalities of the importance of free and compulsory education for children between the age of 6 to 14 years in India under Article 21A of the constitution

. In the year 2002 , 86th

amendment was made in the Indian constitution

by making education a fundamental right under Article 12-A . Prior to that, this came under directive principles of state policy.



Right to Education Act (RTE Act

2009) became applicable in Jammu and Kashmir after article 370 was repealed. Infact, J&K had also taken several measures in the past on education especially when Maharaja Hari Singh was the ruler

of Kashmir. He had introduced Jabri schools, where children would be taken forcibly. Infact, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah also continued to run those Jabri schools when he ruled J&K from 1948 to 1953.



The J&K School Education Department hasn't come up with the rules that would enable the Directorate of School Education Kashmir and Jammu to enforce the RTE Act, especially its section Section 12. The section 12 (1) (c)

of the RTE Act enables students from economically weaker sections (EWS) to take admission in Private Schools and their fees would be reimbursed by the Govt. In all the Private Schools except Minority Institutions there is a provision of 25 %

reservation in admissions to children belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS)

and disadvantaged groups.



The State of the Nation 2015 report by IIM Ahmedabad, (based on official data obtained from the District Information System for Education) puts the total number of seats under this provision as 1.6

crore

over the next eight years (about 20 lakh seats per year). This means that there is a huge untapped RTE potential with respect to economically weaker sections (EWS category). Many states including

J&K are yet to fulfill their obligations to their

children from weaker sections of society.



It was hoped that post article 370 abrogation J&K Govt would give the benefits of RTE Act 2009 to economically weaker sections of society but that isn't happening. Recently, I highlighted this issue again in my weekly

Inkishaf

and specifically explained the non implementation section 12 (1 ) (c) which enables students from lower income groups to get admission in private schools.

Conclusion

Before meeting the Union Home Minister

in November 2022,

I had the apprehension that the Govt of India was deliberate in not enforcing the central laws like LARR Act 2013 , Forest Rights Act (FRA) , RTE Act or RTI Act in J&K. However, when Mr Amit Shah gave a clear cut direction to the administration sitting in the Rajbhavan meeting hall that all laws should be enforced in letter and spirit, it gave me great hope.



The Home Minister

was very responsive

to my suggestions

and asked me to meet the LG

Mr Manoj Sinha who was sitting next to him. After we finished the meeting,

Lt Governor (LG) Mr

Manoj

Sinha signaled

his team to note down my contact details. An officer noted down my contact number but till date I never got a chance to give my feedback to the LG about the non-implementation of central laws.

I am hopeful that this write-up will reach LG Mr Manoj Sinha and he would call a meeting about the implementation of progressive central laws, especially Right to Education Act to be enforced into toto, particularly focusing on the implementation of the section 12 (1) (c) of this act.

