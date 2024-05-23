Burson Merges Technology Agencies Axicom & Brazil's Ideal

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Specialist technology

communications agencies Axicom and Brazil-based Ideal are merging as part of the creation of Burson on 1 July, PRovoke Media can reveal.



With the merger, Axicom's global network will span 14 cities in 10 markets: the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Brazil, Mexico and the US, with a total team of around 400 people. The merger also gives Axicom additional expertise across content, creative, data, strategy and planning.



Ideal's business in Brazil will rebrand to Ideal Axicom, while its business in Mexico will be renamed Axicom. The agency was founded in 2007 by journalists Ricardo Cesar and Eduardo Vieira and specializes in strategic communications advisory services for disruptive technology

companies. It was acquired by Hill & Knowlton in 2015.



Matthew Lackie (pictured, left) will remain in his role as global CEO of Axicom, with Cesar (right) taking on the role of president of Axicom Latin America. Cesar also becomes a member of Axicom's global council. The Axicom global leadership team also includes Lisa Sullivan, Americas president, and EMEA president Kate Stevens.



Lackie told PRovoke Media:“The merger gives us a stronger beachhead in integrated services. Ricardo has built an incredible studio with content, design, data analytics, strategy, planning and digital capabilities that we will marry with our experts in the US and Europe, underpinning our ability to drive earned first comms across multiple platforms.”



He added:“It's a great fit. Both agencies were born to service tech brands and companies that are being disrupted by tech; our methodologies and employee culture both map to the pace and entrepreneurial spirit of the tech industry. Globally we are growing in low double digits and this allows us to continue to expedite the momentum in our business.”



Lackie also suggested Axicom would be looking at further expansion into other markets; the agency has not yet established a presence in Asia Pacific:“Our ambition is to be a global tech firm – we're now on three continents and we're keen to continue to expand into other regions and establish a presence where our clients need us.”



Burson global CEO Corey duBrowa said of the merger:“Axicom and Ideal PR are tremendously complementary businesses focused on creating value for technology

companies through a future-focused approach that helps them navigate complexity, anticipate trends and build long-term reputational value.



“Coming together will be a force multiplier for Axicom with new talent and services in critical emerging innovation hubs in Mexico and Brazil.”



Burson chairman AnnaMaria DeSalva added:“Ideal PR has been a strong performer and is highly regarded for the integrated communications expertise it brings to technology

clients across Brazil and Mexico. The union with Axicom represents a strategic step forward in our technology

tely strengthening Axicom's ability to serve a full continuum of tech clients, from disruptive start-ups to established global companies accelerating their digital transformations.”



WPP announced on 25 January that it would merge its two largest communications agencies, BCW and Hill & Knowlton, to form Burson , which will be operational from 1 July. As well as the Axicom/Ideal merged agency, Burson will also include UK financial services firm Buchanan Communications .

