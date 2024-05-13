Hong Kong's Hang Seng index hits yearly record high, surpassing 19,000 points

(MENAFN) In the morning session on Monday, the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index achieved yet another record high for the year, surpassing the 19,000-point mark. This upward momentum represented a notable turnaround from the initial 0.3-percent decline observed at the opening of the trading day. Investors appeared to regain confidence as the session progressed, driving the index to new heights and signaling optimism in the market.



A particularly noteworthy development was the surge in the Hang Seng Tech Index, which climbed over 1 percent to surpass the 4,000-point threshold. This index, comprising technology-focused companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, demonstrated significant strength and resilience, reflecting the growing prominence of the tech sector in the region's economy.



The robust performance of the Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng Tech Index underscores the buoyancy of Hong Kong's financial markets and investor sentiment. Despite uncertainties and volatility in global markets, Hong Kong's stock market has shown resilience and the ability to weather fluctuations, attracting both domestic and international investors seeking opportunities for growth and returns.



This latest record high in the Hang Seng Index reaffirms Hong Kong's status as a key financial hub in the Asia-Pacific region and underscores the city's importance as a center for investment and capital markets activity. As market dynamics continue to evolve, investors will closely monitor developments in Hong Kong's stock market, looking for signals of continued growth and stability in the months ahead.

