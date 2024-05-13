(MENAFNEditorial) The partnership reinforces Panasonic’s commitment to boost ECM offerings across the Emirates to support the country’s booming construction sector



Dubai, United Arab Emirates



Panasonic Electric Works Middle East & Africa (PEWMEA), a division of Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE (PMMAF), has announced a strategic partnership with Safe Line Electrical & Mechanical LLC for promoting Panasonic Wiring Devices in UAE. Driven by increasing demand from the booming local construction market, the development will enhance Panasonic’s position as a leading provider of technologically-advanced and innovative wiring devices and accessories in the country as well as across the MEA region.



A leading supplier of electrical products and solutions, Safe Line Electrical and Mechanical LLC has transformed into a multi-million-dollar corporate group with branches in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and India. The company is part of the Safe Line Group, which ranks as one of the most prominent conglomerates in the UAE with interests in trading, manufacturing, contracting and retail in the electrical products and services domain.



Focused on elevating the quality of living environments, PEWMEA offers living solutions, electrical construction materials and a wide array of products such as wiring devices, LED Lamps and Fixtures, Fire Alarm System, KNX Home Automation, Solar Systems, Switchgears, Conduit Pipes, Air Purifiers, Ventilation Fans, air-moving solutions and much more. The Japanese manufacturer consistently puts strong emphasis on research and development and with an expansive product portfolio, Panasonic is confident that expanding its network of top-tier partners will create more value for its customers. Moreover, this will further push its mission to cater to a growing demand for future-ready building solutions.



PEWMEA Managing Director Mr. Eiji Ito said: “We have always recognized the importance of industry collaborations as a key driver for growth. Panasonic’s business alliances with leading distributors and retailers provide customers greater access to our solutions, as well as any key product information they might require. These partnerships also represent an integral part of Panasonic’s business strategy, especially for a very dynamic market such as the MEA region. With the appointment of Safe Line Electrical and Mechanical LLC, Panasonic is now in a greater position to accelerate our Electrical Construction Material business in the UAE, with a focus on developing the many opportunities the country presents.”



“Partnering with Panasonic is another milestone on our regional roadmap,” commented Dr. Aboobackar Kuttikol, Managing Director of the Safe Line Group. “This alliance supports Safe Line’s strategic focus to provide cutting-edge solutions that cater to our customers’ requirements. I also believe that this is a highly synergistic partnership, especially with the UAE construction industry poised for substantial growth in the coming years. With our expertise and reach in the market, I look forward to leveraging the rich technological innovations of Panasonic to provide best-in-class electrical wiring devices to customers as we aim for greater growth.”



Touching on the evolving demands of the construction market, Sudesh Unni, Sales Director – PEWMEA, stated: “The UAE construction sector is shifting towards intelligent designs and embracing green building technologies. This trend calls for innovative solutions to meet the changing industry, and Panasonic is well-positioned to deliver enriched lifestyle with safe, sustainable and reassuring electrical and lighting solutions. Panasonic’s range of Japanese quality wiring devices offers product superiority and reliability that truly outperform the competition. I look forward to building lasting relationships with Safe Line Electrical and Mechanical LLC as we work to address the needs of customers across the UAE. Their professionality, technological competence and their customer-centric attitude deeply comply with Panasonic’s values. “



Shailendra Kumar, General Manager - Safe Line Group, also welcomed the partnership. “We strongly believe that this partnership will strengthen our presence in the UAE, enabling our discerning customers to access Panasonic’s innovative products with ease. Panasonic is highly valued for innovations that offer unmatched superiority and reliability. Safe Line’s commitment to quality and innovation perfectly matches Panasonic’s ideals, and we are delighted to be a part of their success."



Originating from Thailand, Turkey, India and China, Panasonic Wiring Device range – consisting of Flatima Series, Full Color Wide Series Refina and Wide White, Full Color Series, Simplus, Harmony, Refina Black Color and Simplus F – have been developed to provide quality-assured and excellent performance to customers. Ideal for both residential and commercial applications, the products feature high reliability, easy installation and strict compliance with international and local safety standards.







