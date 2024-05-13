Four-Year-Old Indian Resident Sweeps Speed Reading World Records

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a remarkable display of talent and dedication, a four-year-old Indian resident in Qatar has set multiple world records for speed reading for children her age.

The child prodigy Megna Musuwathee Manoj Yogi's journey began in Doha, during the 2019 Covid pandemic when her parents, worried about the effects of the lockdown, started collecting flashcards to keep her engaged and entertained.

Megna's parents noticed her exceptional reading abilities at the tender age of two, and began recording videos of her speed-reading skills and sent them to the Indian Book of Records (IBR) and the Worldwide Book of Records.

The IBR speed-reading record was previously held by a 6 year old, 8 month Indian boy residing in the United Arab Emirates, who marked one hundred words in 1 minute and 4 seconds.

Megna, on her first attempt, surpassed this record, stunning her family and the record-keeping organizations.

As proudly announced on her certificate, the Indian Book of Records recognized Megna on March 9, 2024, at the age of 4 years, 9 months, and 21 days, as the fastest child to read one hundred English words.

She achieved this feat in an astonishing 50 seconds and 67 milliseconds.

Just a month later, on April 11, 2024, Megna set another record with the Worldwide Book of Records, who recognized her as the fastest child to read 75 words in a remarkable 38 seconds at the age of 4 years, 10 months, and 21 days.

Her third achievement came in the form of the Achiever Award from the IBR, which she earned for reading 600 English words in 13 minutes and 5.67 seconds.

Photo by Oussama Abbassi / The Peninsula

What sets Megna apart from her peers is her ability to read words in an eloquent British-English accent and comprehend children's stories at an age when most children are just beginning to identify the letters of the alphabet.

Her teachers in Olive International school have remarked on her enthusiasm, commanding presence, and incredible leadership skills.

Megna's teachers admire her wide knowledge and cognitive abilities, which have been nurtured by her parents' dedication to her learning and development.

They join in celebrating her extraordinary achievements, extending heartfelt congratulations to her and her family.

Photo by Oussama Abbassi / The Peninsula

Her favorite words, "Beautiful,"“Strasbourg,”“Amsterdam,” and“Heidelberg” are just some examples of the advanced vocabulary she has mastered.

Her parents, who have traveled extensively, take pride in the fact that Megna can pronounce the names of all the cities they have visited.

They attribute her success to their efforts in training and encouraging her to develop her reading skills and knowledge from a young age.

Photo by Oussama Abbassi / The Peninsula

Megna continues to amaze her teachers and family with her extraordinary abilities, as it is clear that this young record-breaker has a bright future ahead of her.

As Qatar continues to promote reading skills among its youth, Megna's extraordinary achievements serve as an inspiration to children and parents alike.

Her story highlights the importance of nurturing young talents and the incredible potential that can be unlocked through dedication and support.

With the ongoing International Book Fair in Doha, Qatar aims to further encourage a love for reading and learning among its youth, paving the way for a brighter future filled with knowledgeable and innovative minds like Megna's.

