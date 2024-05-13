Sumatra's large gas discovery boosts exploration success

(MENAFN) Mubadala Energy, a globally recognized energy company headquartered in Abu Dhabi and the operator of the South Andaman joint production contract, has announced yet another significant gas discovery in the Tankulu-1 exploration well. Situated approximately 65 kilometers offshore from the northern island of Sumatra, Indonesia, this latest discovery underscores the company's continued success in its exploration endeavors.



According to a statement released by the company, the Tankulu-1 well marks the second deep-water discovery managed by Mubadala Energy, following the earlier discovery in the Laiyaran-1 well, also located in South Andaman. Drilled at a depth of 3,400 meters within water depths reaching 1,200 meters, Tankulu-1's success comes just a few months after the notable breakthrough in Laiyaran-1.



During the drilling process, Tankulu-1 unveiled a gas column with a substantial thickness of 80 meters, contained within a high-quality sandstone reservoir. The operation involved the meticulous collection of data and rock samples, alongside technical tests, analysis of pressure data, and the retrieval of fluid samples to ascertain the well's potential.



Utilizing an innovative well flow test design, Mubadala Energy achieved a successful flow of gas of exceptional quality, surpassing 47 million cubic feet per day, accompanied by 1,300 barrels of condensate, according to the company's statement. Despite testing limitations imposed by available tools, preliminary estimates suggest that the well possesses a production capacity ranging between 80 to 100 million cubic feet per day, along with more than 2,000 barrels of condensate.



This latest gas discovery in the Tankulu-1 well represents a significant milestone for Mubadala Energy, reaffirming its commitment to advancing exploration activities and contributing to the development of Indonesia's energy resources. With a track record of pioneering technologies and strategic partnerships, Mubadala Energy continues to play a pivotal role in driving innovation and sustainability within the global energy landscape.

