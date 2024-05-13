QC Presides Over Technical Committee Meeting At Arab Labour Conference In Baghdad

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Director of Legal Affairs Department at the Qatar Chamber (QC), Abdulaziz Saleh Al Kuwari presided over the meeting of the technical committee for decent work conditions for youth on digital platforms, which was held on the sidelines of the 50th Arab Labour Conference in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

The meeting discussed the challenges and opportunities pertaining to decent work on for youth digital platforms. It also highlighted the economic impact of work environment via digital platforms on youth and its effects on employment, and measures to ensure the protection of workers' rights and improve working conditions in this growing sector.

In statements, Abdulaziz Al Kuwar said that the committee issued several recommendations to address the challenges facing Arab youth working on digital platforms. These included developing the legislative system, updating policies to address the terms and conditions of work on digital platforms, and creating smart professions

They also included reviewing the vocational training system, and updating mechanisms to provide rights to employers on digital platforms such as health insurance, retirement security, and others.

Al Kuwari further said that the recommendations also featured providing means to resolve disputes and complaints, the need for governments to strive to develop the digital infrastructure and information security protection systems, and working to exchange best practices and experiences, in addition to adopting initiatives to improve the terms and conditions of decent work for workers on digital platforms.

He underscored that these recommendations were submitted to the 50th Arab Labour Conference.