Austria applies new measures to tackle shortage of skilled workers

(MENAFN) In response to mounting concerns from industry and trade sectors regarding the shortage of skilled labor, Austria has announced the adoption of new labor market dynamics aimed at alleviating this pressing issue. The government's proactive stance involves facilitating an increased influx and recruitment of skilled workers from third countries located outside the European Union (EU), thereby bolstering Austria's competitive position in the global labor market.



Central to this initiative is the decision to double the number of work permits, known as the "Red White Card," granted to foreigners from third countries in the coming years. This card enables citizens of non-EU countries to reside and work in Austria, thereby addressing the dearth of skilled manpower experienced by various sectors. Concurrently, the processing time for companies' applications for work permits will be halved, streamlining administrative procedures and expediting the recruitment process.



Austrian Minister of Labor and Economy, Martin Kocher, has pledged to significantly expedite the issuance of work cards for foreign nationals, particularly in professions facing acute shortages. By doing so, the aim is to enable companies to swiftly fulfill their staffing requirements and reduce waiting times, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and productivity. Kocher emphasized that doubling the number of work permits represents a crucial step towards meeting the escalating demand for skilled workers across various industries.



The announcement has been met with positive reception from the Federation of Austrian Industries, which has welcomed the initiative to harness the talent of foreign skilled workers. Christoph Neumayer, Secretary General of the federation, underscored the pivotal role of qualified immigration in reinforcing Austria's competitive industrial position. Recognizing the significance of attracting and retaining skilled professionals, the federation views this initiative as instrumental in sustaining economic growth and fostering innovation.



As Austria moves forward with its efforts to address the skilled labor shortage, these new measures signal a concerted commitment to leveraging international talent to drive economic prosperity and competitiveness. By prioritizing the recruitment of skilled workers from third countries and streamlining administrative processes, Austria aims to position itself as an attractive destination for global talent, thereby securing its foothold in the evolving landscape of the global labor market.

