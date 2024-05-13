CBSE Board Announces Class 12Th Results 2024; Check How To Check Your Marks & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 12 board results 2024 today, May 13. As many as 87.98% have cleared the exams this year. Candidates can check their marks at the official websites - nic, gov or nic.

A total of 87.98% students have passed Class 12 board exams.

Students would have to visit the CBSE Board's official website, nic. Click on the CBSE Result Class 12th Exam link on the homepage. Students must input their roll number, school number, and other information, then click the submit button. After then, the result will display on your screen.

CBSE Class 12th results: How to check your marks?

Step 1: Go to gov

Step 2: Click on the 'CBSE board results' link on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, click on the 12th result link.

Step 4: Then enter the required credentials like Roll number and Date of Birth (DoB). Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The CBSE results will appear on the screen.

CBSE Class 12th results: How to check your marks through DigiLocker?



Navigate to gov/activatecbse.

Click on "Get Started with Account Confirmation."

Choose your class: either 10 or 12.

Enter your school code, roll number, and the 6-digit access code provided by your school.

Click "Next."

Input your 10-digit mobile number.

Click the "Submit" button.

Input your "Date of Birth" (only for Class 12).

An OTP will be sent to your mobile number.

Enter the OTP received and click on "Submit."

Your DigiLocker account will be activated.

Click on "Go to DigiLocker Account."

Navigate to the "Issued Documents Section." Result will appear on the screen.

How to check your marks through SMS?

Step 1 - Open the SMS application on your phone.

Step 2 - Type cbse12 roll number.

Step 3 - Send text to the phone number provided by CBSE.

Step 4 - CBSE 12th Result 2024 will be sent to you through SMS.



The CBSE class 12 and 10 exams began on February 15 with class 10 board exams ending on March 13 and class 12 on April 2. Students must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass the CBSE class 10 and 12 exams. The class 10 results are yet to be announced.

