QNL Launches September Membership Campaign

Doha: Qatar National Library (QNL) has announced the launch of its 2024 September membership campaign and is offering new subscribers the chance to enter a prize draw.

Themed“QNL4ALL”, the annual initiative reflects the library's commitment to serving the community by offering free access to knowledge and resources and showcasing its continuous efforts to meet the diverse needs of existing and new members.

To encourage new members to join the QNL community, the library has organised a prize draw with two lucky winners to be chosen at random. To be in with a chance of being selected, residents who sign up to become a member of the library during the month of September will need to download the QNL mobile app and borrow at least five books, either physical or digital, to enter. Winners will be announced on November 17, 2024. Becoming a member is free of charge and grants access to the library's collections and services.

In addition, to celebrate avid book readers, the library will reward its top 15 book borrowers of the 2023-2024 year with special library gifts, split evenly among children, young adults, and adults.

“QNL4ALL isn't just a slogan - it's a promise,” said Fatma Al Sahli, Access Officer at Qatar National Library.“It embodies our commitment to breaking down barriers to knowledge, learning and culture, ensuring that our diverse range of resources and services reaches every member of the community.

“We continue to implement advanced technology to enhance our members' experience, offering unparalleled digital access that connects our community with a global repository of knowledge,” Al Sahli added.“We invite you to join our vibrant community this September and discover the rich resources and unique experiences our Library offers.”

Joining Qatar National Library provides more than just access to an expansive collection of more than a million physical books in 16 languages - it provides a gateway to a world of resources and services including exclusive digital archives, Innovation Stations like music studios and green rooms, and dedicated study and media rooms in addition to a rich children's library with interactive learning activities.

The library also has a welcoming space for both adults and children with special needs with an Assistive Technology Centre specifically designed for people with disabilities, and a sensory room combining a range of stimuli to develop sensory skills and perception in children with autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders.