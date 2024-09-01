Former Ivory Coast, Leeds Defender Sol Bamba Dies At 39

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Former Ivory Coast, Leeds United defender Bamba has died at the age of 39, said the Turkish club Adanaspor late on Saturday night.

Following his retirement in 2023, Bamba became a technical director for Turkish club Adanaspor. Bamba fell ill prior to the Manisa Club match. He was rushed to the Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital, where, tragically, he lost his fight for life at the age of 39.

"Our Technical Director Souleymane Bamba, who was disturbed before the Manisa Football Club match played yesterday, was admitted to Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital and unfortunately lost the battle of his life there. Condolences to our community and the entire football family, especially his family..." Adanaspor issued a statement via social media post.

The Ivory Coast centre-back, who began his career with Paris St-Germain, also played for Dunfermline and Middlesbrough and Cardiff City FC, a side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

"It is with the deepest sadness that we have learnt this evening about the passing of Club legend, Sol Bamba. As a player and coach, Sol's impact on our football club was immeasurable. He was a hero to all of us, a leader in every dressing room and a true gentleman..." read a statement from Cardiff City FC.

Middlesbrough said, "We are devastated to learn of the passing of Sol Bamba at the age of 39. Our thoughts are with Sol's family and friends at this time. RIP Sol."

Bamba was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021. However, he fought valiantly and returned to play again for Bluebirds and Middlesbrough. just four months after announcing he was cancer-free.

His career also took in the likes of Leeds United, Leicester, Hibernian and Dunfermline, in addition to 46 international appearances for the Ivory Coast.

"Everyone at #LUFC is devastated to learn of the news that former #LUFC captain Sol Bamba has passed away. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this tragic time. Rest in peace, Sol, you will be forever in our hearts," Leeds United said in a condolence post.