Over 378,000 Students Return To Schools Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: Students will go back to after the summer break today amid finest arrangements by schools and traffic department to ensure their safety and security.

According to the of Education and Higher Education, 378,134 students are enrolled in and private schools for the new academic year 2024-25.

Schools yesterday sent text messages to parents reminding them that the schools will reopen today and attendance policy will be implemented from day one of the new academic year. A government primary schools in a text message said the school will open from 7am to 11am for the first two days (September 1-2). It will open from 7am to 12:45pm on Tuesday and Wednesday and until 12:30pm on Thursday. The school said that the canteen will also be open to serve meals to students.

The General Directorate of Traffic has implemented an integrated traffic plan for the new academic year 2024-2025, as part of its continuous efforts to reduce traffic accidents and achieve a safe traffic environment.

The plan aims to facilitate the movement of vehicles and reduce traffic congestion on main roads, around schools and the roads leading to them, by increasing patrols and traffic police, especially at intersections and around schools that experience traffic congestion, in order to ensure the safety of students and all road users.

A total of 136,802 students enrolled in 303 government schools and kindergartens will return to their classes today.

Private schools are expected to receive 241,332 students, including 48,319 Qatari students. A total of 13 new private schools and kindergartens have been licensed to open this year, including four schools as branches of existing educational facilities.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced the readiness of 2,353 buses to transport students, in addition to 160 cars and buses dedicated to transporting students with special needs. It also announced the completion of public school maintenance, including air conditioners, security, safety, and electricity systems, and the comprehensive preparation of the school environment.

The ministry recently conducted the New Teachers Empowerment Program, which targeted 410 newly recruited teachers to work in public schools in various disciplines.