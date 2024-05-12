Pajhwok Report Persuades UNICEF To Build Schools In Uruzgan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) wants to build 13 schools in central Uruzgan province, an official said on Sunday, two weeks after Pajhwok published a report in this regard.

Around two weeks ago, Pajhwok published a report about lack of schools in Uruzgan.

After the report, UNICEF representative Dr. Ahmad Fawad met with the provincial economy director and assured him of building 13 schools in the province this year and providing medical equipment to 50 local health centers.

Director of Economy Maulvi Mullah Daad Hassan told Pajhwok Afghan News that Dr. Fawad assured him UNICEF would build 13 schools in Tirinkot, the provincial capital, and districts this year.

Hassan said UNICEF last year constructed buildings for 20 schools and was planning to hire professional teachers.

He was also promised that medicines and other medical equipment would be provided to more than 50 healthcare centres in Uruzgan.

sa/ma

Views: 14