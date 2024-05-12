Israel's Latest 8 Massacres Claim 63 Palestinian Lives In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 12 (Petra) - During the past 24 hours, Israeli occupation forces committed 8 massacres against Gaza families, claiming 63 Palestinian lives and injuring 114 others.According to medical sources Sunday, Gaza death toll jumped to 35,034 martyrs and 78,755 injuries, the majority of whom were children and women, since start of the Israeli occupation's aggression on October 7.Additionally, the sources noted the Israeli occupation killed 493 health personnel, arrested 310 others, while dozens are still missing.The sources added that the occupation completely destroyed Gaza's health system, putting 33 hospitals and 55 health centers out of service, and targeting 130 ambulances.