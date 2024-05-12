(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 9th May, 2024: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs (HIIA), a non-profit economic organization under the ownership of the State of Hungary, which functions as a think tank and research body related to the field of foreign affairs.



The MoU was signed in Abu Dhabi by AGDA’s Director-General, His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, and His Excellency Dr. Gladden Pappin, President of the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs, in the presence of a number of senior officials from both sides, and has the intention of broadening the scope of international cooperation and enhancing the range of students’ knowledge and expertise in diplomacy through the sharing of information, research papers and studies within each signatory’s area of expertise, as well as encouraging cooperation in joint events.



Speaking on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, DG of AGDA, said: “AGDA, a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence, is excited to announce a new partnership with the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs. This collaboration will bolster our wide-ranging academic programmes and help us deliver high-impact executive training to develop the diplomats, government, and business leaders of tomorrow."



"By joining forces with the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs, we are taking a significant step towards fostering academic excellence and international collaboration. Together, we will introduce innovative initiatives to build a new generation of diplomats, ready to navigate the complexities and challenges of today's global landscape,” H.E. added.

Meanwhile, H.E. Dr. Gladden Pappin, HIIA’s President explained that the organisation’s main aim is to support strategic decision-making in Hungarian foreign policy and the institute conducts a range of research activities throughout its domestic and international network, saying, “The Institute conducts academic activities under which its researchers, analysts and research fellows are present in both the domestic and international academic scene, where their scrutiny, study and policy analysis are contributing to international relations. We are delighted to be collaborating with AGDA to provide valuable insight into foreign policy studies that will be of benefit to both our nations.”

Following the signing ceremony, HIIA’s President gave a lecture titled: “Hungary’s Connectivity Model”, where he shared insights with AGDA students about Hungary’s initiatives to boost international collaboration, emphasizing the important role economic diplomacy plays in driving sustainable development and global economic growth.







