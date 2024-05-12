DBS Bank India Unveils New initiative to Support Women Re-entering the Workplace

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 09 May, 2024 – In a continued effort to foster an inclusive workplace, DBS Bank India announced a program aimed at women who are transitioning back into the workspace, including new mothers. This initiative is part of DBS's ongoing focus, as part of its responsible business practices, to develop a more diverse workforce and support employees through different life stages. By providing equitable career opportunities and empowering employees to grow to their fullest potential, DBS Bank India aims to attract the best people, build the best teams and deliver the best customer experience.



Individuals who re-enter the workplace after a career break may find it difficult getting back to the demands of corporate life, particularly given the pace at which technology and the workplace are evolving. In addition to this, women particularly, could also face challenges with unconscious bias or balancing work-life demands. Recognising this, DBS Bank India has developed a special six-month internship program wherein shortlisted returnees will engage in projects, receive guidance from seasoned industry leaders within a supportive environment, aimed at enabling a smoother transition back to work. The DBS program involves valuable hands-on experience in a workplace that has been honoured by Avtar and Seramount as one of the ‘100 Best Companies for Women in India’ for eight consecutive years. This recognition marked the third consecutive feature in the ‘100 Best – Hall of Fame’ category. The bank’s 'Reimagine' program also supports the participants with suitable training programs during the returnship journey so that they can develop their skills for continued success.



Kishore Poduri, Managing Director, and Country Head - HR, DBS Bank India, said, “A diverse talent pool and a well-supported workforce is a foundational reason why DBS prides itself on being a future-ready bank. We have introduced this six-month internship for women returning to work in a very intentional way so that we can build a pipeline of skilled talent, while helping employees grow their careers in the long-term. While this is one more step in our journey, some of our earlier programs have already shown promising results. For instance, in 2023, the overall engagement score for women in DBS Bank India has increased by 13% compared to the previous year. These are signs that our efforts are paying off as we continue to focus on creating an environment where all employees are supported to thrive professionally and live fulfilled.”



DBS prides itself on being a different kind of bank, shaping its organisational culture so that employees are motivated to make banking joyful. The organisation strives to be a forerunner in the employee benefits space, by taking a hyper-personalised approach to cater to the evolving needs of a diverse workforce. Effective this year, DBS Bank India has extended its paternity and adoption leave for new fathers from 2 weeks to 4 weeks, in an effort to advance parity and enable a more balanced sharing of parental responsibilities. The benefit gives new fathers the time to participate more actively in the crucial early stages of parenthood, supporting a more equitable distribution of parental duties so that both partners can enjoy this formative time as a family.



Underlining the efficacy of the bank’s earlier diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, DBS has been featured on prestigious rankings such as the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for six consecutive years (2018-2023) and has been included in Kelp HR’s ‘25 Safest Workplaces for Women’ list for three consecutive years. In 2023, DBS Bank India was awarded ‘Best Employer for Women’ by ASSOCHAM at the Diversity & Inclusion Excellence Awards. Recently, the organisation was also recognised as a ‘Best Employer’ by Kincentric for the fourth consecutive time, marking its entry into the coveted ‘Best Employers’





MENAFN12052024005232011781ID1108202699