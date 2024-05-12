UN Sec. Gen. In Kuwait On Official Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Kuwait, Sunday, on a two-day official visit aimed at boosting UN-Kuwaiti relations. The visit also would focus on coordinating on matters pertaining to global security and peace in addition to issues of humanitarian and development nature. The visit would discuss the latest regional and international developments. Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and senior ministry officials received the UN Secretary General at the airport. (end) tm

