Papa Johns Cheddar Pizza Makes A Grand Return

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Pizza night with Papa Johns just got better with the return of the new Papa Johns cheddar pizza. For a limited time, Papa Johns brings back the 'King of Cheeses' – the deliciously sharp and tangy cheddar – right to your doorstep.

As one of the most popular cheeses in the world, cheddar is a fan favourite for everything from sandwiches, and mac 'n cheese to grilled cheese and burritos. Papa Johns thinks cheddar deserves even more of the spotlight so it's taking its delicious pizza to new heights by bringing back the uniquely rich and creamy topping.

Cheese lovers everywhere should mark their calendars as Papa Johns cheddar arrived on May 1 in five different flavours. Grilled Cheddar Cheese features an indulgent ranch sauce base, Turkey ham, panko breadcrumbs for extra crunch and of course delicious, melty cheddar; Cheddar Cheese Feast - Simple. But simply delicious. Cheddar cheese and our signature pizza sauce - it has just what you want and nothing you don't; Cheddar Chicken Club- It is generously topped with chicken Turkey Ham, Diced Tomatoes with Authentic Cheddar and a Drizzle of Ranch Dressing

Cheddar Cheese Sticks- A Great Tasting blend of Papa John's fresh dough, special garlic sauce, 100% real mozzarella cheese and cheddar for that extra cheesy taste; Ultimate Cheddar Rolls - Our special garlic sauce with delicous melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with more cheddar cheese

“We are committed to offering our customers extraordinary pizza, and cheddar is a perfect example of how we're pushing boundaries on flavor and quality. After our last cheddar launch, we heard time and time again that our customers wanted more cheddar so there was no doubt in our minds that we had to bring the fan favourite back,” said General Manager at Papa Johns Qatar & Oman Joseph Joseph .“It's sharp, it's rich, it's creamy – cheddar truly is the ultimate pizza upgrade.”