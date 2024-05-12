Following Is Report By Qatar News Agency (QNA) As Part Of FANA Women Affairs File

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) SOC-QATAR-WOMEN

News report

DOHA, May 12 (KUNA) -- Qatari women have proven capable of shouldering responsibilities at various levels since old times.

The Qatari women, amid a stimulating environment provided by the state, have proven effective at work, as mothers, have occupied various senior posts and have participated in enacting legislations. The Qatari Constitution and legislations have bolstered women status and acknowledged gender equality. Provision 18 of the constitution stipulates that citizens must be treated equally and justly and must be furnished with equal opportunities.

Article 34 ensures equality of rights and public duties and Provision 35 says citizens are equal by the laws that prohibit gender, origin or parental discrimination.

The Ministry of Social and Family Affairs has recently proclaimed the Family Covenant that aims at solidifying women status, contributing to protection of the mother and child, and affirming the right for human development, expression, dialogue and parental care.

It stresses on the necessity of safeguarding the mothers, where each one is entitled to bearing and nursing, thus adequate conditions must be provided for this category of citizens.

In General, the Qatari women have been active on a wide scale with countless contributions in diverse fields and sectors as well as in participation in the state decision making.

At the political level, the Qatari woman role has been quite visible with her undertaking of responsibilities with special efforts to attain change and progress.

In this respect, Dr. Hamda bin Hassan Al-Slaiti, the deputy chair of the Shura Council, lauded the political leadership for devoting special care for enhancing the woman role, promoting her role in the society and removing all barriers confronting her to move forward.

In her remarks to the Qatari News Agency, Dr. Al-Slaiti said the Qatari woman has successfully occupied senior administrative and executive posts in various sectors.

The State of Qatar has been exerting huge efforts for supporting the woman in different aspects, through education, training, securing jobs, and providing health and social care.

At the legislative level, Dr. Al-Slaiti noted that the state has furnished the women with educational programs, training courses, professional development programs, social and psychological support, laws and policies to protect their rights at the social, economic and political levels.

About the convention that supports the woman, she stated that this charter, worked out by the Ministry of Social Development and Family, is an important initiative, aimed at boosting the Qatari woman role.

At the educational and academic levels, the Qatari women have played a key role at this level whether in sections of teaching, administration or research.

Dr. Nora Ftais, a professor at the engineering faculty of Qatar University, and Secretary General of the Arab Cyber Security League, said the Qatari woman receives high quality education starting from the school level. And this qualitative teaching has been instrumental in evolving the character and qualifications of the Qatari woman.

Dr. Ftais told QNA that her peers have proven successful and distinguished in the technological and academic realms, motivated with encouragement by the society and the family and the educational academies,

In the media sector, the Qatari woman has been leaving her mark contributing to the national cultural and humanitarian messages. Sara Rshaid, a media figure who works in the Al-Jazeera network, said the Qatari women have excelled at this level due to their passion for research and knowledge.

The Qatari woman has succeeded in balancing responsibilities of the work and family, Dr. Rshaid said, affirming the state commitment for empowering females in the public and private sectors.

State institutions are committed to adhering to international and regional charters that ensure women rights, she said, noting that the human resources law has guaranteed equal rights for women and men in public work.

This approach of backing the woman is among the objectives of Qatar 2030 vision, she said.

The media figure Sara Al-Rshaid, interviewed by the QNA, lauded the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, president of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development, for promoting the women role and stimulating them to partake in public life through conferences that deal with plans for empowering the female to cope with conditions of practical life.

At the social level, the Qatari woman has spared no effort for attaining social renaissance and achieving family solidarity. Dr. Sumaya Al-Mutawaa, a social specialist, stressed on the women vital role as a mother.

The State of Qatar has organized plenty of programs for women's empowerment including educational and professional courses and activities.

In the legislative sector, the government has enacted laws and worked out policies to support women's rights and protect her against discrimination and violence. She attributed the success of the Qatari women in various endeavors to the generous government support, and the equal opportunities provided in addition to the education and training.

Adding to the record of achievements, Dr. Hanan Mohammad Al-Kawwari, the Minister of Public Health, earned the Best Minister's Award during the World Governments Summit, held in Dubai, last February. (end)

