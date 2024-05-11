Bahrain Finance Min. Meets Arab Pears Ahead Of Manama Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 11 (KUNA) -- Bahraini Minister of Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa met his Saudi, Lebanese, Palestinian, and Sudanese counterparts in Manama on Saturday on the sidelines of the preparatory meetings of the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League.

The meetings, held separately with Minister of Finance of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance of Sudan Gibril Ibrahim, Minister of Economy and Trade of Lebanon Amin Sallam, Minister of National Economy of Palestine Youssef Mohammad, focused on the bilateral ties and cooperation in the economic and investment areas.

The meetings also dealt with the preparations for the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League and the agenda of 33rd Arab Summit to be hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain on Thursday, according to Bahrain News Agency. (end)

