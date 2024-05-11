Kuwait Staff Chief Commends Army As Impenetrable Defense, Deterrent Sword

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- Chief of Staff of Kuwait's Armed Forces Air Marshal Bandar Al-Muzain said on Saturday that the Kuwaiti army is the country's "impenetrable defense and deterrent sword" against internal and external challenges.

Al-Muzain made the remarks while touring the 94th Saleh Al-Mohammad Mechanized Brigade, the Army General Staff said in a press release.

During the tour, the army chief listened to a briefing about tasks and duties carried out as part of the brigade's training plans and programs, along with existing cooperation and coordination with other military sectors.

Al-Muzain appreciated the high efficiency, capability and preparedness of the 94th Saleh Al-Mohammad Mechanized Brigade's staff, according to the release. (end)

