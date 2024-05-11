Azerbaijan Reduces Olives Imports From Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye exported olives and olive oil, valued at $934,000 toAzerbaijan in January-April 2024, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly.
According to the obtained data, this is 5.1% less than thecorresponding period of 2023.
In April alone, Azerbaijan supplied $125,000 worth of olives andolive oil from Türkiye, representing a 70.3-percent decline fromthe same month of last year.
