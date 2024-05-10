On This Day: Key Events In History On May 11 From Ex-Nazi Official Adolf Eichmann's Arrest To Passing Of Bob Marley

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On May 11th, significant events left an indelible mark on history across various domains. From geopolitical shifts to cultural milestones, this date has witnessed a diverse range of noteworthy occurrences.

India's nuclear tests 'Pokhran II'India conducted a series of nuclear tests, including detonating three underground nuclear devices in the Pokhran range of Rajasthan in 1998. These tests, known as Pokhran-II, made India a declared nuclear state Marley's death anniversaryBob Marley, the legendary Jamaican musician and reggae icon, passed away at the age of 36 due to cancer. His music continues to inspire and influence people around the world Blue defeated Chess champion, Garry KasparovDeep Blue, a chess-playing computer developed by IBM, defeated world chess champion Garry Kasparov in a highly publicised match. This marked a significant milestone in the development of artificial intelligence and its applications in strategic decision-making Nazi official Adolf Eichmann arrested by IsraeliSome 14 years after escaping from a prison camp, former Nazi official Adolf Eichmann was captured by Israeli intelligence agents near Buenos Aires. He was later taken to Israel, where he stood trial, was convicted, and subsequently executed composer Irving Berlin's birthdayIrving Berlin, the prolific American composer and lyricist, was born on May 11, 1888. Berlin's enduring contributions to American music include classics such as \"God Bless America,\" \"White Christmas,\" and“There's No Business Like Show Business.”

MENAFN10052024007365015876ID1108199914