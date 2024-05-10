Chinese Investors Intend To Build Railways In Hungary

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

China will participate in major infrastructure projects inHungary, including the construction of a railway ring aroundBudapest and a high-speed railway from the city center to theFerenc Liszt International Airport, Azernews reports.

The parties signed 18 documents on cooperation in variousfields, including in the field of investments. The Foreign Ministernoted that within the framework of the Chinese initiative "OneBelt, One Road", aimed at developing ties between East and West,Hungary and China have compiled a list of projects for jointfinancing. Among them is the "construction of a railway ringbypassing Budapest," Szijjarto said. According to him, this shouldfacilitate the delivery of products from factories built withChinese participation in eastern Hungary to Western Europeancountries.

"We are also starting preparations for the construction of ahigh-speed railway line, which will allow quick and convenientaccess from the airport to the center of Budapest," the ministersaid. He recalled that direct flights connect Budapest with sevenChinese cities already and this will help increase the tourist flowfrom China.

In addition, Chinese investors will participate in the creationof a network of charging stations for electric vehicles in Hungaryand the modernization of the border and customs checkpoint on theborder with Serbia. They will also explore the possibility ofjoining the project for the construction of an oil pipeline betweenHungary and Serbia. With the help of investments from China, theconstruction of a high-speed railway between Budapest and Belgradehas been underway in recent years. Chinese investments in theHungarian economy now exceed €16 billion.