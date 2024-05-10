Dot Hosts Collaborative Design Sprint To Fuel Innovation In Next-Generation Communication Technologies

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 10 (KNN) The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has initiated a novel program called the "Telecom Design Collaboration Sprint" to bring together startups, academia, and research institutions to collaborate on developing a comprehensive and future-ready telecom stack.

The Sprint, organised at IIIT Bangalore, saw the participation of 15 leading startups and MSMEs in the Radio Access Network (RAN) and Core ecosystems, along with esteemed institutions such as IIT Madras, C-DOT, IIT Delhi, and other network entities.

The primary objectives of this collaboration are threefold: leveraging collective strengths to foster innovation and speed up telecom stack development, fostering holistic 5G solutions to address industry needs and prepare for future advancements, and creating market opportunities for startups to compete and grow in the telecom landscape.

After extensive discussions during the sprint event, outcome-based focused groups were formed to address gaps in the Indian telecom ecosystem and get ready for 6G and other upcoming technologies.

These groups will concentrate on areas like core infrastructure, distribution units (DUs), radio units (RUs), central units (CUs), and other elements, with the objective of bridging current gaps and providing solutions suited to meet future needs. Two working groups were also formed.

Participants expressed appreciation for this pioneering initiative, marking it as a first-of-its-kind endeavour in the industry. They also expressed interest in close collaboration and urged the DoT to continue with such initiatives.

By bringing together the unique strengths and competencies of startups, MSMEs, academia, and industry, the DoT aims to create a robust and forward-looking mobile telecom stack with an emphasis on advancing towards 6G technology.

