Prime Minister Meets UN Under-Secretary-General For Humanitarian Affairs

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HESheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met today with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator HE Martin Griffiths, on the sidelines of the Global Security Forum 2024, held in Doha from May 20-22.

They discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the UN and ways to support and develop them, especially in the humanitarian field.

They also tackled the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and ways to streamline a sustainable and unhindered humanitarian aid access to all areas of the Strip, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.



HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's full support for the UN offices and organizations, expressing his aspiration that the high-level strategic dialogue between the State of Qatar and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which was held in Doha, will contribute to strengthening the partnership between the two sides.

For his part, HE Griffiths expressed his thanks to the State of Qatar for its unwavering support for the UN offices and organizations, stressing that the strategic dialogue will enhance cooperation between the two sides and contribute to addressing the humanitarian repercussions in the region.