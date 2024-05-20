La Liga 2023-24: Four Things We Learned In Spain's Matchday 37

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, May 20 (IANS) There is nothing left to be decided in the last round of matches in La Liga, after Matchday 37 left every issue resolved. Real Madrid has already clinched the title for season 2023-24 and the fight was for the second and third-place finish, with the fourth spot and the final place in the Champions League already decided.

The rest of the issues were resolved this weekend. Here are some things we learned this weekend in Spain:

1. Sorloth helps Ancelotti

Villarreal forward Alexander Sorloth scored an incredible four goals as his side came back from 4-1 down at home to Real Madrid to draw 4-4, reports Xinhua.

The result isn't enough to give Villarreal a chance of playing in Europe next season, although it does put Sorloth ahead in the competition for the season's top scorer with 23 goals this season. The powerful Norwegian gave Real Madrid defender, Eder Militao a torrid time as the Brazilian looks to return to full fitness after his knee injury, and after watching Militao's struggles, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will probably conclude that he still isn't sharp enough to play in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

2. Montjuic further clouds questions over Xavi

Two goals from second-half substitute Pedri put some sheen on Barcelona's 3-0 win at home to Rayo Vallecano after the visitors had created enough chances to equalize Robert Lewandowski's third-minute opening for Barca.

The win assures Barcelona second place in La Liga and they will compete in the Supercup in Saudi Arabia next January, but doubts remain over the future of coach Xavi Hernandez after his midweek comments about the club's economic reality. One section of the crowd in a far from full Montjuic chanted Xavi's name, while others booed the chants.

The atmosphere around the club is dreadful at the moment and when that happens, it's usually the weakest link (ie the coach) who pays the price.

3. Cadiz's relegation deserved

Cadiz's relegation to the second division along with Almeria and Granada was confirmed on Sunday with a 0-0 draw at home to Las Palmas, meaning all three of the teams to go down this season are from the southern region of Andalusia.

Cadiz is a popular club, with a solid fanbase, but their relegation is fully deserved. The club struggled last season and failed to strengthen sufficiently either over the summer or in January (although Juanmi's arrival did give them some hope).

They have won just six games this season, with two of those wins coming in the first month and two more in the last three games, and watching them this season, it was clear the squad simply wasn't good enough to compete with the best.

4. Perfect end in San Mames

Although they have missed out on a place in next season's Champions League, it has been a perfect few days for Athletic Club Bilbao, with this season's Cup winners confirming on Friday that Ernesto Valverde will continue as coach next season.

Sunday saw a packed San Mames Stadium say 'goodbye' to club captain, Iker Muniain and legend, Raul Garcia, with Muniain leaving after 550 appearances and Raul retiring after over 800 professional appearances. Raul opened the scoring in the 17th minute of Athletic's 2-0 win at home to Sevilla, with Muniain scoring the second two minutes later in what looked to be a Hollywood-scripted end to their careers.

The day was completed after the final whistle when the club announced that 35-year-old Oscar de Marcos, who has played 532 times for the club, has signed a new contract, with Muniain passing him the captain's armband in an emotional ceremony.