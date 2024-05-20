Prime Minister Meets Minister For Home Affairs And Law Of Singapore

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Monday with Minister for Home Affairs and Law of the Republic of Singapore HE K Shanmugam, on the sidelines of the Global Security Forum, which is being held in Doha from May 20 to 22.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, and exchanged views on topics on the forum's agenda.
