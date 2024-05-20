Prime Minister Meets French Minister Of Economy And Finance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, met Monday with Minister of Economy and Finance of the French Republic, HE Bruno Le Maire, on the sidelines of the Global Security Forum, hosted by Doha from May 20 to 22.

They discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, especially in the financial and economic areas, and a number of topics of common interest.