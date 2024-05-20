Prime Minister Meets Chairperson Of African Union Commission

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Monday with Chairperson of the African Union Commission HE Moussa Faki Mahamat, on the sidelines of the ongoing Global Security Forum in Doha.

During the meeting, they discussed enhancing cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the African Union Commission, in addition to discussing the most prominent developments of mutual concern.