Prime Minister Meets Chairperson Of African Union Commission

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Monday with Chairperson of the African Union Commission HE Moussa Faki Mahamat, on the sidelines of the ongoing Global Security Forum in Doha.
During the meeting, they discussed enhancing cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the African Union Commission, in addition to discussing the most prominent developments of mutual concern.
MENAFN20052024000063011010ID1108235747
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.